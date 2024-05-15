Avika Gor exclusive interview: ‘It was fun to wear sexy sarees and dance with Andre Russell’

Avika Gor is having an exciting year. She has been shooting ‘constantly’, is dubbing for her next film and recently, was the object of Jamaican cricketer Andre Russell’s affections in the song, Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki. “Life has been fun lately and it’s been blessing me with unpredictable things this year,” says Avika, settling down for a chat with Hindustan Times. She opens up about everything from her upcoming projects to turning producer and never feeling like she ‘missed out’ on a childhood. (Also Read: Avika Gor: I have been married at least 20 times on-screen, I now know what marriage means) Avika Gor is pumped with everything she has in store.(HT City Showstoppers)

‘I got to explore a different side to me’

In all the years Avika played a leading lady, it has been rare to see her be the typical heroine, dancing her heart out with her leading man. But, she’s happy to get the opportunity to do that now with Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki. “Most of the characters I’ve played have been serious, so it was fun to switch things up. I got the chance to wear sexy sarees and explore a different side to me. I realised, I was so happy doing that because I’ve always loved to dance,” she says.

Avika Gor on the song Ladki Tu Kamaal Ki.

The song is directed by Palaash Muchhal, whom she considers a friend. When he told her he was helming a song with Andre, she says she asked him ‘again and again’ if she could be a part of it. “It was unbelievable to me that Andre was singing in Hindi. And when I heard the song, I just knew I wanted to be a part of it somehow. I told Palaash if my dates don’t work out, I’ll promote the song none-the-less. But luckily it all worked out and it was a ball to dance with Andre,” she adds.

‘It’s a big deal to work with the Bhatts again’

And as much as Avika loved to dance her heart out, her next film - Bloody Ishq with Vikram Bhatt and Vardhan Puri - will not see her do that. But she doesn’t care because she feels flattered that the Bhatts have chosen her for the second time after the 2023 film 1920: Horrors of the Heart, directed by Krishna Bhatt. “Good horror and thriller films mixed with romance are just what the Bhatts are known for. My next film also falls in the same genre. The music will definitely be one for the ages,” says Avika.

Avika Gor on working with Vikram Bhatt in Bloody Ishq.

She also says that for someone like her from a ‘humble background’ it’s a great feeling to be chosen again for a role that challenges her as an actor. “They could’ve chosen anyone in the film industry, but they chose me again. 1920 wasn’t an easy film for me to pull off and I took up the next challenge they threw my way with Bloody Ishq too. It’s a big deal for me to work with them again. It helps me believe in myself, despite my character being complex,” she says.

‘The love I receive affirms my faith in his career’

To play complex characters has become second nature to Avika. She was only 11 when she became a sensation as the child bride Anandi in the TV show Balika Vadhu. Since then, she has worked in TV, movies and OTT in Hindi and Telugu. Ask her if she feels like she missed out on her childhood, and Avika confidently replies, “Not at all. I have always been grateful to take my family from a certain situation to where we are now, which is financially secure. The love I receive from fans also affirms my faith in this career.”

Avika Gor on working in the entertainment industry since she was young.

Avika also says that despite her many years in the industry, she feels like it’s just the beginning for her. “I’m the kind of person who hates being free, can’t take vacations in peace and always has to do something productive. (laughs) There’s so much more I want to do. I also love producing films, I've already made two Telugu films. A third one is in post-production, I want to continue backing good scripts so they don’t go to waste,” she says, adding, “I will also be part of TV shows if they’re interesting. Because, of the kind of appreciation I got from the medium, what it did for me, I’ll never forget that.”