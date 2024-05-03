Andre Russell nearly slams bat in Wankhede railing after horrible mix up as Hardik Pandya pulls off incredible run out

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya may not have been economical with the ball, conceding 44 runs in four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in their do-or-die IPL 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium, but he did pull off an incredible run out dismissal on Friday as Andre Russell paid the price of a horrible mix up with Venkatesh Iyer. The dismissal left Russell fuming as he almost smashed his bat on the Wankhede railing. Hardik Pandya pulls off incredible run out during MI vs KKR

It happened in the final ball of the 17th over of KKR's batting innings when Iyer executed the reverse sweep against the fuller delivery outside off but it was found the short third man. As soon as the shot was played, Russell took off for a quick single and did not have his eyes on the fielder. Iyer, on the other hand, kept his eyes on the ball. He did take a few steps down the wickets, but quickly returned to position.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Russell, realising it late, quickly turned back to save his wicket and he did stand a chance to continue his knock after Nuwan Thushara threw the ball well wide off the stumps at the non-striker's end. But Hardik showed incredible awareness and athleticism as he collected the ball well, turned back, dived and took the bails off with one hand to dismiss Russell for 7 off just 2.

Although Russell did not react initially as he sprinted towards the pavilion even as the umpires had a look at it, he was seen infuriated as he walked up the stairs towards the pavilion and he almost smashed his bat on the Wankhede railing in frustration.

On a sluggish Wankhede track, KKR's aggressive approach with the bat came a cropper as they were bowled out for just 169 runs in 19.5 overs. Iyer scored 70 off 52 balls but his selfish act of trying to preserve his own wicket by sacrificing enforcer Russell certainly cost visitors 20 runs. Veteran Manish Pandey scored 42 off 31 balls in a stand of 83 for the sixth wicket with Iyer. Just like the top-order was blown away before the total reached 60, the last five fell for just 29 runs as Jasprit Bumrah, who picked three wickets for 18 runs to reclaim the Purple Cap, was too hot to handle with his toe-crushers at the death.