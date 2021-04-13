Avinash Tiwary: Once cinemas are back, they will gradually get back to being our first mode of entertainment

After a successful stint on OTT, with the web film Bullbull and anthology Ghost Stories, Avinash Tiwary is all set to be seen in a new web show, Dongri to Dubai. It was the first project he started shooting for after lockdown restrictions were lifted in 2020. However, there’s been a spike in cases in the recent times, and his show, too, has been affected.

He reveals, “There was a delay in the shoot for 10-15 days. We did not shoot because there were some people who tested positive. It happened towards the end of March. We resumed shooting a couple of days back. Of course our schedule has been hampered... it’s gone all up and down. People are trying to figure out dates.”

The 35-year-old adds that the biggest problem is for the production team for any project, who have to figure out everything all over again.

“That’s something that happens any time there’s any kind of situation. I just hope that the whole production team is ready for this challenge. Everyone has other commitments as well, and things need to be managed. It is a real tough job for production right now, that’s all I know. It’s happening everywhere,” says Tiwary, whose last release, The Girl on the Train released directly on an OTT platform instead of theatres.

The situation, especially in Maharashtra has seen take a turn for the bad, and theatres have again been shut till April 30. We ask Tiwary if he feels that OTT platforms will again take centre stage, and he agrees.

“It is bound to happen. If cinema halls are not there, people will look for different modes of entertainment. That is logical. But we all know that once cinema halls are back, they will slowly, gradually get back to where they were, which is our first mode of entertainment. I think that will happen soon, just don’t know when. Everyone is making assumptions. One thing is for sure, definitely a year would go by for all of us to find normalcy in our lives. That’s the least I can be hopeful about,” he signs off.