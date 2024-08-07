Avneet Kaur accused of fraud and non-payment by Indian jewellery brand: ‘We expected integrity but faced exploitation’

Avneet Kaur landed in hot water after Indian jewellery brand Rang called her out for wearing their products during her European tour and not giving them credit in her posts as per the commitment. In their latest Instagram post, Rang has shared a series of screenshots of conversations between the brand and the actor's stylist regarding the issue, where Avneet disregarded multiple requests to credit the brand. (Also read: Avneet Kaur opens up on making her international debut with Love in Vietnam: I mainfested it) A jewellery brand has slammed Avneet Kaur for failing to credit them.

Avneet fails to credit brand

The official Instagram page of Rang posted a long statement detailing the entire issue. Avneet had sourced some products from Rang for her recent trip to Europe, and agreed to tag the brand on her social media posts. The post went on to add that Avneet wore the brand products a total of 7 times, but did not tag them even once. Instead, the actor tagged ‘high-end’ brands like Vivien Westwood and Dior.

The brand then consulted her stylist, and upon discussion, she agreed to tag them in a different post. She still did not give credit in the next post, and replied saying, “Hey I'll pay them. How much is it?” The brand said it was not about the money, but the credit as per agreement. Even after failing on these grounds, the actor went ahead and kept the jewellery pieces with her for the next month, and upon contact, replied, “It was a collab right. That's why I took it in the first place. I didn't wear it more than ten times btw. I'll not pay for it. I'll do story.”

More details

Concluding the post, the brand shared: “We feel we shouldn't sit quiet and accept this. This isn't fair for us or any brand or any stylist that provides jewellery, outfits, etc. to celebrities, only to be met with such an attitude. This cavalier approach raises concerns about how some public figures exploit brands and stylists, relying on their influence to bypass mutual understandings.”

“This experience highlights the broader challenges we face in the industry. It's crucial for both parties to honour their commitments to foster trust and mutual respect. This has been the worst experience to date and we believe it is important to stand up and speak out against such behaviour, hoping to prevent similar situations for other brands and stylists in the future,” read the statement.

Avneet made her acting debut in Bollywood with Tiku Weds Sheru last year, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She recently walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, and announced her international film debut with the Indo-Vietnamese film Love In Vietnam.