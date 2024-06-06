Avneet Kaur opens up on making her international debut with Love in Vietnam: I mainfested it

Avneet Kaur has been a part of the acting world from a very young age, and after working on TV and Hindi films, the actor is going global. Recently, at the Cannes Film Festival, she announced her international debut with the Indo-Vietnames film Love In Vietnam, and she insists that it’s a result of her manifestation. Avneet Kaur on making her international debut with Love In Vietnam

The 22-year-old shares that she was planning to go on a vacation in the southern part of France during the Cannes Film Festival, even before the film came into the picture. “Just a few days after that, I did a meeting with (filmmaker) Omung Kumar and he narrated me a film, which was supposed to be a first-time collaboration between India and Vietnam. He asked me if I wanted to do it, and as I was saying yes, he told me that the film will be announced at Cannes. I feel like I manifested it,” she says.

Talking about this unique feat, Kaur says, “I never thought that I will be making my international debut in Vietnam. But I am glad that this is happening. The market there is so big which I didn’t even know about. This film has led to so many new ways of connecting Vietnam and India together.” The actor informs that the shoot of the film will start in August, and the team is hoping to do the rounds of more film festivals with it. “There is a long shoot schedule in Vietnam for 30-40 days and I am very excited to explore the country. All my friends have been there, but I haven’t yet, and now I am getting to visit there in such a special way.”

Kaur made her Bollywood debut with Tiku Weds Sheru last year, and she admits it was a challenging task to venture into films for her. “It’s always been difficult to transition from a child actor to a leading actor in mainstream Bollywood. They have always looked at me as a chotu bachchu because I have been working since I was 7 or 8-years-old,” she shares, adding that she took a two-year break after her last TV show Aladdin to break that image. “I also quit the show due to health reasons as I got dengue. Me and my parents got scared post that and taking a break became really necessary. But after Tiku Weds Sheru, I could see people notice the leading actor in me,” says Kaur, whose next Hindi film also recently got announced titled Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.