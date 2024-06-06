 Avneet Kaur says many told her ‘yeh kyu chali gayi waha’ after her Cannes Film Festival appearance this year | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Avneet Kaur says many told her ‘yeh kyu chali gayi waha’ after her Cannes Film Festival appearance this year

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 06, 2024 08:41 AM IST

Avneet Kaur made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for revealing the first look of Omung Kumar's Love in Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari.

Avneet Kaur made a splash in a navy blue outfit as she made her debut at Cannes Film Festival which concluded last month. The actor is now reacting to the negative response to her appearance on the festival, where many discredited her and wondered what she was doing there. Speaking to News18, Avneet said that she does not understand why ‘there is so much negativity without any reason.’ (Also read: Avneet Kaur debuts at Cannes Film Festival, wins fans' hearts as she touches the ground during red carpet appearance)

Avneet Kaur at the Cannes Film Festival.
Avneet Kaur at the Cannes Film Festival.

What Avneet said

In the recent conversation, Avneet said, “It was the biggest news and everyone should be proud of that and take pride in that. If Taha Shah or anyone has gone there, it’s a great thing. People should be happy for that. He’s gone for his film, I think, and I went for my film as well. I went to release my poster. People do ask me, ‘Yeh kyun chali gayi waha? Iska kya jana bana?’ Ulta dekh ke khush hona chahiye (Why did she go there? What was the need? In contrast, they should feel happy). I don’t understand why there is so much negativity without any reason. Why do you need to spread that in the comments section?"

'You could at least say something good'

She also went on to say that the audience should say words of support rather than pull them down who are representing the nation. "You could at least say something good about that person, make their day but they want to do all this! I don’t understand why they do this. I just feel this year has been a very special one for India to go to such a big global platform and represent the nation. So why not be happy for us? Nancy (Tyagi) has done so well. She was all over the Internet. We should all support each other.”

Avneet wore a navy blue outfit which had a long train and paired it with blue heels. She also touched the ground of the red carpet and then her forehead – an Indian gesture to show respect. She also smiled and waved as she posed for the camera. Taking to her Instagram, Avneet shared the video and wrote, "And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet! #Cannes2024 #CannesFilmFestival #AvneetInCannes #CannesRedCarpet #LoveInVietnam."

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Avneet Kaur says many told her ‘yeh kyu chali gayi waha’ after her Cannes Film Festival appearance this year
