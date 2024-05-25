Avneet Kaur debuts at Cannes Film Festival, wins fans' hearts as she touches the ground during red carpet appearance

Actor Avneet Kaur made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and won hearts with her gesture on the red carpet. Avneet features in Omung Kumar's Love in Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari. The first look of Omung's production debut was unveiled at the film festival. (Also Read | Avneet Kaur: Birthday in Italy is memorable) Avneet Kaur on the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Avneet debuts at Cannes Film Festival

For the event, Avneet Kaur wore a navy blue outfit along with a train and heels. On the red carpet, she was seen touching the ground and then her forehead – an Indian gesture to show respect. Later, Avneet smiled, waved and also blew kisses as she posed for the camera. Taking to her Instagram, Avneet shared the video. She wrote, "And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet! #Cannes2024 #CannesFilmFestival #AvneetInCannes #CannesRedCarpet #LoveInVietnam."

Internet wowed by Avneet's gesture

Reacting to Avneet's gesture, a fan wrote, "Tell me you are Indian without telling me you are an Indian." A person wrote, "Proud of you, girl." A comment read, "You are looking like a Queen." An Instagram user wrote, "What a sweet gesture. Taking our values and traditions beyond the borders of India. You made us proud." "Simply loved your gesture, simple but such a strong message," commented another fan. Another person said, "Very, very, very, very beautiful, distinct, superb, outstanding."

Avneet's Love In Vietnam

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Avneet shared the first look of the film. "Proud to launch the first look of #LoveInVietnam at Cannes! This is the first India-Vietnam collaboration, and I couldn’t be happier sharing this with you! Written & Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi. Produced by Omung Kumar, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, Captain Rahul Bali, Abhishek Ankur! Co-produced by Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid, Samten Hills and Associate Producer Vikas Sharma."

About Love In Vietnam

Rahhat Shah Kazmi has directed Love in Vietnam, which is based on the bestseller Madonna In A Fur Coat. The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines. Avneet's Love in Vietnam, an India-Vietnam collaboration, also stars Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan along with Avneet and Shantanu.

During the poster unveiling of Love in Vietnam at Cannes, Shantanu, Avneet, Rahhat Shah Kazmi, producer Captain Rahul Bali, and co-producers Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid were present.