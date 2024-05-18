Sonam Kapoor, Uorfi Javed, Kusha Kapila praise fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi who made her own dress

Nancy Tyagi made her grand debut at Cannes 2024. The fashion influencer attended the prestigious international film festival wearing a dress of her own creation. A viral clip in which she is interacting with the foreign media in Hindi got a thumbs-up from Sonam Kapoor, Uorfi Javed and Kusha Kapila. (Also read: Kiara Advani stuns in ivory outfit ahead of her Cannes Film Festival debut) Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi was praised by Sonam and Uorfi on her Cannes debut.

Nancy Tyagi expresses joy over Cannes debut

Nancy donned a pink gown paired with matching gloves. In the video shared by Sonam and Uorfi the fashion influencer was sharing her excitement to be at Cannes 2024. She said, “Bohot accha lag rha hai, mera dream bhi nahi tha itna bada. Jidhar main abhi khadi hoon, bohot accha lag rha hai (I am very happy, I never dreamt of this day. I'm really happy to be here).” When the interviewer quizzed her about her outfit, she replied, “Yeh outfit maine khud hi banaya hai, mera hi design hai, ek mahine me maine ise banaya hai. Hazaar metre fabric me bana hai (I have myself designed this outfit within a month. Around 1000 metre fabric was used in it).”

Nancy Tyagi's Cannes look gets a thumbs up from Sonam, Uorfi

Sonam, while sharing Nancy's video wrote, “The sweetest moment I've seen on the red carpet (perfect and heart emojis).” Uorfi also reposted Nancy's viral clip from the event and captioned her story as, “@nancytyagi_ I'm genuinely so so so happy for this girl ! ! What an inspiration, what a lovely lovely girl ! !”

Nancy also shared her look from Cannes on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, “Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!” Kusha also commented on her post and wrote, “don’t know a Cannes story better than yours. Smashed it and how @nancytyagi___ (four claps emojis).”

About Nancy Tyagi

Nancy had initially relocated to Delhi as a Class 12 graduate when the pandemic hit the world. She took to social media and started sharing her designs. As her content went viral, she decided to become a fashion influencer. She has been stitching and designing her own outfits for every big event even now.