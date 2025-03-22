Avneet Kaur recalls being inappropriately touched at age 8, verbally abused by director at 12: My self-confidence broke

She may only be 23, but Avneet Kaur has been around in the entertainment industry for over a decade. She began as a loved child artist and has now graduated to a lead star in films. But the journey has not been without its roadblocks. In a recent interview, Avneet opened up on the times she was made to feel uncomfortable in her skin as a child star. (Also read: Avneet Kaur meets ‘down-to-earth’ Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible sets: You continue to create history every day) Avneet Kaur started out as a child star in 2010.

Avneet Kaur on untoward incidents as a child actor

Speaking with Hauterrfly, Avneet recalled how someone touched her inappropriately at a dance rehearsal when she was only 8. This led to a conversation about good touch and bad touch with her mother. “Once, during dance rehearsals, there was a spot or someone who touched here and there… at the time, I told my mother about this… then my mom told me that beta, this is bad touch, this is good touch and whatever. You have to understand that this happens. I am telling you this from back when I was eight years old. And since then, I was well prepared for such things,” recalled Avneet.

The actor said that she also learnt to deal with harsh criticism and feedback at an early age too, after being berated by a director when she was still a kid. She said, “There was this one incident from the time when I was struggling, and it really scared me. I was just starting out, and this director gave me a very heavy monologue with heavy words, which I had to say. Now, I was very scared, because I was 11 or 12, and I fumbled 2-3 times, which is when he switched on his mic and started speaking harshly. He said that I wasn’t capable of doing anything and that I would never succeed in this industry. He even abused me verbally. I was very confused because my parents were not allowed on set. I went to my parents and told them everything and my self-confidence broke as an actor.”

Avneet Kaur's career

Avneet Kaur began her career at the age of 8 with the reality show, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She made her debut as an actor in 2012 with Meri Maa and went on to appear in a number of TV shows. Her film debut came in 2014 with Mardaani. With the 2023 film Tiku Weds Sheru, Avneet graduated to doing lead roles.