Avneet Kaur meets ‘down-to-earth’ Tom Cruise on Mission Impossible sets: You continue to create history every day

Actor Avneet Kaur left everyone surprised after she met Tom Cruise on the sets of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Taking it to Instagram on Monday, Avneet Kaur posted several pictures and a video of her meeting with Tom. (Also Read | Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning teaser trailer: Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt takes fans back to where it all began) Avneet Kaur shared a post on Instagram after meeting Tom Cruise.

Avneet visits Mission Impossible set, meets Tom Cruise

In the first two photos, Tom and Avneet smiled for the camera as he rested his arm on her shoulder. A picture showed Tom and Avneet having a conversation. In the video, Avneet folded his hands and then shook hands with Tom as they smiled. For her meeting with Tom, Avneet wore a white shirt under a black outfit. She tied her hair into a bun. Tom was seen in a blue T-shirt and black pants.

Avneet pens note after her visit

Sharing the post, Avneet wrote, "I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom’s dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar."

Varun Dhawan reacts to her post

"Can’t wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025! #MI8 #MissionImpossible @paramountpicsin," concluded her note. Reacting to the post, the official page of Mission Impossible wrote, Mission critical details will be declassified soon." Varun Dhawan said, "Wow." A fan called it "the 11:11 gift". A person wrote, "Wow, congratulations. So proud of you."

Avneet said Tom creates magic in cinema and in real life too.

Avneet praises Tom

Sharing her post on her Instagram Stories, Avneet wrote, "Andddd I met the one and only @tomcruise (crying face, heart eyes and red heart emojis) at the set of mission impossible final reckoning!!!!" In another note, she said, "Thank you so much for being you and making me feel so welcome and to remind me to always learn new things and keep growing! I was shook to see you perform all those dangerously difficult stunts all by yourself!! You create magic in cinema and in real life too! I'll always remember your kind words and the way you see this world."

Avnet calls Tom a down-to-earth person

She also wrote, “I'm just so much in awe of you, Tom! I've never met someone so humble and down-to-earth in my life! I'm so blessed I got a chance to get to know you in my life! The dedication and hard work I've seen you do is unreal. Thank you for being an inspiration to so many young actors out there like me to truly believe in your passion and never give up! You continue to inspire and create history every day! Thank you for inviting me to be a part of your world and letting me experience the magic you create on sets in real life!”

About Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set to release on May 23 next year. The upcoming movie will see Ethan Hunt, played by Tom, continuing to chase down The Entity, which is hidden in a Russian submarine, while also dealing with a returning enemy, Gabriel (played by Esai Morales).

The cast includes returning actors Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and many more. New additions to the franchise include Hannah Waddingham, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, and Tramell Tillman. Christopher McQuarrie is directing the movie.