Anushka Sharma ignores Virat Kohli's hand in first outing after Avneet Kaur buzz. Watch video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma step out for dinner

A video showing Virat and Anushka exiting their car and heading into a restaurant has surfaced on social media. It is said to be from Bengaluru on Tuesday. It marks their first public appearance since the stir around Virat’s Instagram actions

In the video, Virat is seen getting out of the vehicle and offering his hand to assist Anushka, but she opts to use the car door for support instead. The couple then walks towards a restaurant, with Anushka leading the way a few steps ahead of Virat.

The couple kept things casual for the outing, with Virat sporting a simple tee and trousers, while Anushka rocked a beige jumpsuit.

The video was also posted on Reddit, and sparked a conversation among fans. One wrote, "He he, even I would not have held his hand to get down. Typical husband-wife dynamics”, with another mentioning " What am I seeing ... She didn't hold virat hands”.

"Poor Virat,” shared one, and another joked, “Algorithm mistakenly showed that Anushka didn't hold Virat's hand. There was absolutely no intent behind it”.

Virat Kohli likes a picture of Avneet Kaur

Virat Kohli recently found himself in hot water when it was noticed that his verified Instagram account had liked a post from Avneet Kaur's fan page on Instagram. Even as Kohli 'unliked' the picture later, it became a topic of discussion on social media. To put the rumours to rest, Virat quickly took to his Instagram Stories and shared a clarification.

In the post, he had said, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka and began dating around 2013 when they first met at the sets of a commercial they were shooting together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.