Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna share cute video from sets of Thama. Watch

They wished fans "thama-kedar holidays and an amazing 2025." "Hope you're having THAMA-ke-daar holidays. See you in 2025 #Diwali," they captioned the post. This comes a few months after the makers officially announced the project.

Sharing his happiness on joining the horror comedy universe, the actor, in a press note earlier, had said, "I'm excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror comedy universe in and as 'Thama'. After Stree 2 became the all-time biggest Bollywood film in the history of Hindi cinema, I am thrilled to be part of this universe's legacy as it moves forward and also feel responsible for giving audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come."

Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar is helming the film, while Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are the producers of Thama. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Presented by Maddock Films, Thama is set to be released in theatres on Diwali 2025 and it will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.