 Ayushmann Khurrana features in popular Instagram photographer's video, offers prayers at gurudwara
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana features in popular Instagram photographer's video, offers prayers at gurudwara

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 02, 2024 04:24 PM IST

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited a gurudwara in Mumbai, where he reflected on finding happiness amidst life's challenges. He shared that he looks at things that make him happy in stress and finds gratitude from within. (Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana poses for pics with Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman at Time Gala. Pics)

Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited a gurudwara in Mumbai.
Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited a gurudwara in Mumbai.

Recently, photographer Sutej Singh Pannu, who has become a global viral sensation for his heart-warming images and videos of Sikh and Punjabi people from across the world, met Ayushmann at a gurdwara in Mumbai, where they discussed how one can stay happy. He captured the moment on a video, which he has now posted on his Instagram handle.

Embracing serenity

The video starts with Ayushmann welcoming Sutej, following which they go inside the gurudwara to seek blessings. As they are stepping out of the gurudwara after offering prayers, the photo-videographer asked Ayushmann a simple question: ‘How does he stay happy?’

Ayushmann smiled and revealed that he has gone through stressful moments in his career. “But there is stress in every profession. Now, I have realised two things -- it's all about sabr (patience) and shukr (gratitude). I have always gone by these two things. Whenever I feel stressed, I keep reminding myself that my heart is full of gratitude. I have a happy life, where I am healthy and my mind is functioning normally,” he says in the video.

 

At the end of the video, Sutej, in his trademark style, presents Ayushmann with a photo he took of him at the gurdwara, as a memento of this beautiful moment.

Documenting the moment

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Sutej wrote, “Prioritising your inner peace is the first step towards inner awakening. Inner peace leads to external peace, and as you align within, you shall project outwardly. Reflect on your mind patterns layer by layer and heal within. As you become aware of your patterns, respond to them with love and acceptance”.

“Accept those layers of learning and let go of the urge to impulsively let them trigger you; free yourself from unconscious self-sabotaging habits. The healer within you rises to resolve all projections of duality, and you awaken to your true source within. Know thyself and let the beam of divine light shine through,” he concluded the post.

Ayushmann was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy-drama Dream Girl 2, which also starred Ananya Panday. It was released in theatres on August 25, 2023. The film performed well at the box office and registered over 100 crore in collection. The film also featured Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. 

 

Bollywood
