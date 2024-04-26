Ayushmann Khurrana lives the Orry life; poses for pics with Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman at Time Gala. Pics

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana had his own ‘Orry moment’ at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Thursday night. The actor shared pictures from the do on Instagram, capturing all the conversations and special meet-ups he had with Hollywood actors and international singers. Ayushmann Khurrana poses for pictures with Uma Thurman, Dev Patel and Dua Lipa.

Pictures with celebs

Ayushmann shared a picture with singer Dua Lipa and a video that showed them laughing together. Ayushmann wore a collar-less black jacket without a shirt and his usual tinted glasses. Dua sparkled in a silver dress with a plunging neckline, her crimson hair adding to the look.

Next up, was a picture of Pulp Fiction star Uma Thurman. She looked regal in a purple outfit as she posed for a photo over Ayushmann's shoulder. Ayushmann also managed to click a picture with Dev Patel, star of Slumdog Millionaire, Lion and the recently-released Monkey Man.

Sharing the photos, Ayushmann wrote in the caption, “It is the @time of the disruptors! Honoured to be a part of the TIME 100 Gala this year and having met the most brilliant minds and artistes of our generation.” His wife, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Amazing.” A follower wrote, “What a privilege to be living in the AK Global Domination Era.” Someone else joked, “Why are you looking like Orry.”

It's Ayushmann's Time

Ayushmann has been honoured twice by TIME Magazine. In 2023, he was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award. He was the only Indian to be chosen for the award. In 2020, he was chosen as one of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World.

This year, the only Bollywood personality who made it to the Time Influential 100 list was Alia Bhatt but she did not attend the gala.

The gala was also attended by famous personalities such as Sofia Coppola (film director and screenwriter), Elliot Page (actor and film producer), Kylie Minogue (singer-songwriter and actress), Max Verstappen (F1 driver), Michael J Fox (Movie Actor), Taraji P Henson (American actress), Tory Burch (designer), among others.