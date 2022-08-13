Ayushmann Khurrana has peculiar advice for Mumbai fans suffering from infections: 'Nazar lag gayi hai'

Ayushmann Khurrana has commented on how many people in Mumbai are struggling with viral infections amid the ongoing monsoon season. The actor shared a home remedy for his fans and also suggested them to follow the superstition of tying a black thread on their wrists or ankles. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana strikes the 'Ranbir Kapoor pose' in a towel

Sharing a monochrome picture from his flight on Friday, Ayushmann wrote on Instagram, “Inside the airplane. From the creek of the window seat 1A. It’s time to mask up again. Suna hai saara Mumbai viral/cold infection se joojh raha hai. In the meanwhile can I have a glass of warm water pls. You may put some kaali mirch too. Kaala dhaaga bhi baandh lo haath paaon mein. Nazar lag gayi hai hum sab ko. (I have heard Mumbai is reeling under viral and cold infection. Have a glass of warm water with black pepper. Also tie a black thread on your hands and feet. We all have been struck by the evil eye)."

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a post for his fans.

Angad Bedi commented on his post, “What a lovely picture of you mere maan!!!!” Saiyami Kher also praised the pic, calling it a “Lovely shot.” Many of his fans also praised his look in the picture.

Ayushmann was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek. He played a secret agent sent to the Northeast region of India to bring a peace deal between the government and the separatist groups in the North East. The actor flew to Europe for a family vacation few weeks after its release.

Ayushmann will now be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G, about which he says that it is made on a "subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner." He describes his other upcoming film, Action Hero, as "super fresh, zany and quirky".

Speaking about his upcoming films, Ayushmann had earlier said, "I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I'm confident that I'm bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen."

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON