Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek gets a release date, film to release on September 17
- Anubhav Sinha's Anek, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, will be out on September 17. The film marks their second collaboration after Article 15.
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming project Anek, starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is set to release on September 17, the makers announced on Monday.
The film, currently being shot in the North East, is reportedly an action-thriller and reunites the duo after 2019's critically-acclaimed Article 15, which revolved around the caste divide in the country.
Anek is backed by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
"Naam #Anek, lekin release date ek! See you on September 17, 2021," the official handle of T-Series wrote.
Anek went on floors in the last week of January and will be extensively shot across the North East.
This is the second 2021 film release announcement for Khurrana, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. His romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, will release in theatres on July 9. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.
