Ayushmann Khurrana’s Delhi shoot schedule gets pushed due to heat wave

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was supposed to come to Delhi for a long shooting schedule, which is now left in lurch because of the heatwave. The actor will now come to shoot for his next Bollywood project in the month of July, Hindustan Times has learnt. (Also read: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Aamir Khan, Bollywood set for a date with Delhi) Ayushmann Khurrana will star alongside Sara Ali Khan in an action-comedy film.

Delhi is reeling from severe heatwave conditions with temperatures touching 47.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has a 'red alert' for the next five days in the national capital due to severe heatwave conditions.

Shooting postponed

Ayushmann was expected to come to Delhi for a long shooting schedule for his next action-comedy. Now, a source close to the team has informed that the team was supposed to come to shoot in the month of June.

A source tells us that Ayushmann will arrive in the city next month to shoot his yet-untitled next and will be stationed in Delhi for almost 30 days.

“Ayushmann was supposed to come to Delhi to shoot for the film in June. However, that has got pushed because of summer. The team was keeping a check on the weather conditions, and now have decided to push the filming schedule by a month,” says the source. It is believed that actor Sara Ali Khan will be accompanying Ayushmann for the shoot.

Ayushmann will be travelling all across the city to capture various moods of the city. They will be covering historical sites such as Red Fort to Qutub Minar, green landscapes in Sunder Nursery and Lodhi Garden. They will also go to markets, and shoot in Connaught Place too.

“The schedule for July will be fixed in some time. It is a romantic comedy film, and the sequences are being planned keeping with the mood and vibe of the story,” says the insider.

About the film

Ayushmann and Sara are uniting for the first time by working on an action-comedy project. They have started working on the project, which is written and directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Amid buzz around the project, the news was confirmed by trade expert Taran Adarsh through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The project, which is yet to be titled, is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. It also marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Dharma Productions.

The social media post read, “AYUSHMANN - SARA ALI KHAN TO STAR IN DHARMA - SIKHYA’S ACTION-COMEDY”.

“Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment reunite, this time for an action-comedy headlined by #AyushmannKhurrana and #SaraAliKhan. Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik… This is Dharma and Sikhya’s third theatrical collaboration… Shooting has begun… Title will be announced soon,” added the post.

Ayushmann was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy-drama Dream Girl 2, which also starred Ananya Panday. Sara was last seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan.