Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap enjoy jungle safari with kids at Kaziranga National Park. See pics

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the northeast for Anubhav Sinha's spy thriller Anek, shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam, on Monday.

The Dream Girl actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and kids, Virajveer, Varushka as he enjoyed a safari at the Kaziranga National Park. In the caption, he wrote "Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021."





The post from the 36-year-old actor received more than four and a half lakh likes within three hours of it being posted.

Tahira, too, shared photo of a mother and baby rhinoceros that they has spotted in the national park at sunset. "Mama, daughter and ‘sun’," she captioned her post.





Anek marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. Helmed by the Mulk filmmaker, Anek is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.

Talking about the movie, Ayushmann said, "I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with film-makers who have always encouraged my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit that I'm sporting in ANEK was an idea that I discussed with Anubhav sir."

Ayushmann further shared that the idea was to create a "distinct look" that viewers have never seen before.





"It was about creating a distinct look that audiences have never seen me in and I'm glad that people have taken notice of this and are discussing it," he said.

"I have to thank Anubhav sir for being open to my suggestion and that's what makes our creative partnership so exciting. I have always been an eager artist who wants to contribute towards building my character and how it will look on screen," the 36-year-old actor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ayushmann khurrana Topics