Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap says men should be made to feel 'guilty' for choosing work over kids

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jun 22, 2024 09:49 AM IST

Tahira Kashyap wants husband Ayushmann Khurrana and other men to be questioned if they prioritise their work and career over taking care of family and children.

Tahira Kashyap, who is gearing up for her upcoming film, Sharmajee Ki Beti, has opened up about how women are made to feel 'guilty' for prioritising their work over family responsibilities. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Tahira – who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana and shares two kids with him – also recalled how she once chose work over her son. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts as Tahira Kashyap apologies for forgetting wedding anniversary

Ayushmann Khuranna with Tahira Kashyap; they share two kids. (File Photo)
Ayushmann Khuranna with Tahira Kashyap; they share two kids. (File Photo)

'Men should be given guilt'

The filmmaker and star wife said, “I was having this conversation the other day that how we ask a woman about how they manage everything when they have children. I really wish that Ayushmann and other men are asked ‘Aap shoot mein kaise chale jate hai, 3 filmein kaise shoot kar lete hai aur apke toh 2 bachche hai ghar pe (How can you shoot for three films when you have two kids at home).’ They should be given guilt about all of this and not just women.”

'I just want to know how are men wired'

Tahira added, “Women are wired in a way that they always feel guilty about choosing their work over their children. I did choose a meeting over my kids’ PTA. I have made these hard choices. I remember I had a conference that day and my son’s first performance in a musical theatrical was also on the same day, I had to miss it. But, thankfully, they had three shows of that theatrical so I got to go to one of those. So irrespective of someone pointing it out, the guilt is always there. I just want to know how are men wired. And these questions should be asked to them time and over again because apparently they do not feel guilty."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married on November 1, 2008. They are parents to two children – son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap says men should be made to feel 'guilty' for choosing work over kids
