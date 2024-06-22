Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap says men should be made to feel 'guilty' for choosing work over kids

'Men should be given guilt'

The filmmaker and star wife said, “I was having this conversation the other day that how we ask a woman about how they manage everything when they have children. I really wish that Ayushmann and other men are asked ‘Aap shoot mein kaise chale jate hai, 3 filmein kaise shoot kar lete hai aur apke toh 2 bachche hai ghar pe (How can you shoot for three films when you have two kids at home).’ They should be given guilt about all of this and not just women.”

'I just want to know how are men wired'

Tahira added, “Women are wired in a way that they always feel guilty about choosing their work over their children. I did choose a meeting over my kids’ PTA. I have made these hard choices. I remember I had a conference that day and my son’s first performance in a musical theatrical was also on the same day, I had to miss it. But, thankfully, they had three shows of that theatrical so I got to go to one of those. So irrespective of someone pointing it out, the guilt is always there. I just want to know how are men wired. And these questions should be asked to them time and over again because apparently they do not feel guilty."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married on November 1, 2008. They are parents to two children – son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.