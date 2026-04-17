Babil Khan shares memory of Irrfan caring for wife Sutapa during cancer battle: ‘Used to tie his phone to his head’

Actor Babil Khan recently shared an intimate memory of his late father, Irrfan Khan, revealing a touching moment that spoke volumes about the bond the acclaimed actor shared with his wife Sutapa Sikdar during his cancer battle. The post offers a window into the family's quiet strength during one of their most trying times. (Also read: 'Needed time to heal': Babil Khan returns to social media after 5 months, says insomnia and panic made him 'confess' )

Babil Khan shares heartwarming memory of father Irrfan

Babil Khan shares touching memories of his late father Irrfan Khan. (Instagram/@babil.i.k)

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Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Babil posted a series of photographs capturing a tender domestic scene. In the images, Irrfan can be seen attending to Sutapa's feet while she rests, a seemingly small gesture that carried profound emotional weight given the circumstances surrounding it.

Through his caption, Babil described how his mother developed painful foot corns from constantly rushing around to care for Irrfan during his illness. Despite being at the peak of his own suffering, Irrfan would improvise a makeshift headlamp by strapping his phone to his forehead and carefully tend to her feet.

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{{^usCountry}} "During baba's most unbearable peak cancer period, mamma used to get corns on her feet, running around and taking care of him. So Baba used to tie his phone to his head as a light source and operate on her corns. Both peeling offs (sic)," he wrote. How Babil keeps his father's memory alive {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "During baba's most unbearable peak cancer period, mamma used to get corns on her feet, running around and taking care of him. So Baba used to tie his phone to his head as a light source and operate on her corns. Both peeling offs (sic)," he wrote. How Babil keeps his father's memory alive {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first occasion on which Babil has honored his father's memory publicly. He previously shared rare childhood photographs alongside Irrfan, giving followers an intimate look at their relationship beyond the public eye. The images ranged from Irrfan cradling a newborn Babil to playful indoor moments, radiating a warmth that transcended words. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first occasion on which Babil has honored his father's memory publicly. He previously shared rare childhood photographs alongside Irrfan, giving followers an intimate look at their relationship beyond the public eye. The images ranged from Irrfan cradling a newborn Babil to playful indoor moments, radiating a warmth that transcended words. {{/usCountry}}

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Among those pictures, Irrfan is seen holding baby Babil as both gaze upward, sitting beside him in gentle interaction, and hoisting young Babil onto his shoulders in a carefree, joyful moment.

(Also read: Priyanka Chopra credits ‘icon’ Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan for paving her path in Hollywood: ‘I stand on their shoulders’ )

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, aged 53, following his battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. His extraordinary body of work continues to be celebrated across both Indian and international cinema.

Babil, meanwhile, has been steadily building his own presence in the film industry, having made his acting debut in Qala in 2022. He was last seen in the cyber thriller drama film Logout, directed by Amit Golani.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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