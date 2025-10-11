'Needed time to heal': Babil Khan returns to social media after 5 months, says insomnia and panic made him 'confess'

Actor Babil Khan made a return to social media five months after he abruptly went off Instagram following a video he posted where he cried and talked about the ‘fake’ people in Bollywood. Babil’s new post, his first since May, sees him in a red sweater posing with a flower. A poem in the caption sees Babil talk about insomnia and panic. Babil Khan has returned to social media after five months.

Babil Khan's new Instagram post

The post sees Babil sitting on a desk with a flower in his mouth, gazing away from the camera. Another photo shows him looking at the camera through a glass tumbler.

In the caption, Babil wrote a poem that read: “Didn’t mean to eavesdrop, This glass house has lean walls. I wore my heart on my sleeves, now I have blood soaked t-shirts . I needed time to heal, My demons left me with deep cuts. Insomnia and panic had me making wired confessions, I was crying out for help, I couldn’t stifle my expression, the toll was heavy on my health, my soul was tired of repression, “you were fighting with your girl while I was fighting my depression…wait..”

Cijay Varma, Gulshan support Babil

The actor received a lot of support for his return in the comments section, both from the film fraternity and fans. Vijay Varma commented, “Babil we got your back.” Gulshan Devaiah added, “Look who’s here.” Aparshakti Khurana also added a comment of appreciation with a heart. A fan commented, “The Caption Say's it all! More Power To You!!”

Why Babil left Instagram

In May, Babil broke down in several stories on his Instagram account, naming several actors and talking about the pressures and challenges of being part of Bollywood. He later deactivated his Instagram account briefly. His family and team released a clarification statement later.

"Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days -- and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon," the statement shared by his family and team read.