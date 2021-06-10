Babil shares unseen pics, says dad Irrfan Khan didn't want 'to belong to this world'

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Thursday shared a series of pictures of his father, mother Sutapa Sikdar and brother Ayaan Khan. He also penned a note on his family. Taking to Instagram, he called his family 'strange'.

While he named Irrfan a 'Thespis father', he called his mother a 'perfectionist' and his brother 'ingenious'. He also urged everyone to ask for a 'little backup...from the people that love you the most'.

He captioned his post, "Our family is one strange family. Worst was comparing to the 'image' of perfect neighbours. You’re all weird families, and that is one of the most beautiful things about us humans. Our undeniable fear of having no clue on what to do but still pursuing, denying that fear instead. My family; a Thespis father not wanting to belong to this world, a perfectionist writer/warrior mother that fights with the same passion she loves, an ingenious brother that can find relatable patterns in economics to music, and me, a kid who loves to cry watching children/family animation films."

"In the chaos where I find myself lost, engrossed in doubt, feeling like a blob of cheese on the couch, I take a moment and look around, pay attention to people, instead of seeking it for a second. You know? Our family, we couldn’t fill a glass of water without spilling, but sometimes all we need is a little backup, and there is no shame in asking for that from the people that love you the most, acknowledge their love. The most important part though, at the end of it all, is to take that chance to tell them that you love them back. Never take your chances for granted," Babil concluded.

Reacting to the post, fans poured their love in the comments section and Babil responded to a few. A fan said, "i love how you’re skate boarding on grass. love it we both are cool" to which he replied, "right?!that’s why I included that picture". Another fan wrote, "the caption is everything" to which he dropped a heart emoji. A third fan commented, "you write so beautifully that I can almost feel the words creating images in front of my eyes...wish your family a Happy and blissful life..." while another said, "this is so lovely!!"

Babil often shares posts on Irrfan, who died on April 29 last year at the age of 54. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Earlier this year, Babil had announced his acting debut with Netflix film Qala, also starring Triptii Dimri. It has been directed by Anvitaa Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.