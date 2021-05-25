Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan's son Babil loses '10 years in 10 minutes', see before-and-after pics
Babil Khan has shared a series of pictures of himself.
Irrfan Khan's son Babil loses '10 years in 10 minutes', see before-and-after pics

  • Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has said that he will write as well as direct a project 'for sure, 100%'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 04:22 PM IST

Babil, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Tuesday shared a series of pictures of himself before and after shaving his beard and trimming his hair. He has also said that he will write as well as direct a project 'for sure, 100%'. Posting his photos on Instagram, he wrote, "The 'wait, what?!' spectrum. How to lose 10 years in 10 minutes, no scam, buy now."

Reacting to the post, a fan asked him, "Bro will you direct a project in future? Do you like filmmaking as a process?" Replying to him Babil said, "yes of course, I will write and direct for sure, 100%." Another fan said, "I don't mean to spam your comment section but😩" to which he replied, "spam na". A third wrote, "reply me also what is this, not fair," to which he said, "oh no I’m in trouble". A fourth said, "reply bro," to which Babil said, "it’s like you’re not even asking , hey buddy".

Many fans also complimented his look. One wrote, "Cutie cutie... U look cute... In all ways..." Another said, "can see irrfan sir in your eyes, same sparkle can’t wait for your debut!" A third commented, "i mean- wow. i didn't have to smile so hard while looking at this."

Babil had announced his acting debut, Qala, earlier this year. The Netflix film is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film also features Tripti Dimri.

His father, Irrfan died on April 29 last year at the age of 54. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Also Read: Sonia Rathee says she wasn't 'apprehensive' about intimate scenes in Broken But Beautiful 3

Babil has been sharing memories of Irrfan on Instagram. He recently shared a picture of a young Irrfan, and wrote, "Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing."

