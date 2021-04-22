Baby Hrithik Roshan features in mom Pinkie’s video to mark 50th wedding anniversary, Sussanne Khan has a special wish

Pinkie Roshan shared precious memories as she celebrated 50 years of being married to filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. She posted a montage of pictures from their wedding and other special moments from their life, including the birth of their children, actor Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan. The video features unseen photos of little Hrithik with his family.

“Celebrating 50 years. I am not perfect… Neither are you. Yet we created a beautiful imperfect world of our own. Here’s to 50 years of learning, growing, understanding, adapting & loving unconditionally. Thank you for the happiest 50 years of my life. To many more @rakesh_roshan9,” Pinkie captioned the video.

Wishes quickly poured in. Pinkie’s niece Pashmina Roshan commented, “I’m crying, power couple.” Fans also sent the couple love. “Happy 50th Anniversary Pinkie, this is beautiful. Touché,” one wrote. “Wow It's Spectacular Journey Mam,” another commented. “Congratulations on your Golden Anniversary, stay blessed,” a third wrote.

Rakesh re-posted the same video on his Instagram page and wrote, “Amazing 50 years. The first 50 years are always the hardest. And we sailed through because of being imperfectly perfect! Love you so much more than any caption can convey..!”





Meanwhile, Hrithik’s ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, shared a special wish for her ‘mama and papa’. She posted a video of some of their special moments together and wrote on Instagram, “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.”

“Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out loud s’ and also the best part of life ahead of you… #50yearsofwinning #loveislove #unconditional #happypeopleshinebrighter,” she added.

On Wednesday, Pinkie posted a picture of herself posing in the pool with Rakesh and wrote, “My partner for life, be proud to call me your wife.” He left a sweet comment on the post: “My wifey darling, don’t forget that you’re with Mr. Charming!” He added a wink emoji at the end.

