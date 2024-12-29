Baby John box office collection day 5: Varun Dhawan film shows almost no growth, yet to cross 30 crore

Baby John box office collection day 5: Varun Dhawan's action avatar has failed to impress audiences. His latest release Baby John arrived with high expectations with a release on Christmas day and an extended weekend at the box office, but none of these factors have helped the remake of Theri to mint any box office growth. The latest figures updated at Sacnilk.com indicate that Baby John has minted ₹ 4.61 crore on its first Sunday. (Also read: Varun Dhawan's Baby John shows being replaced by Hindi version of Unni Mukundan's Marco: Report) Varun Dhawan plays a man with a mysterious past in Baby John.

Baby John box office update

The latest update states that Baby John has collected ₹ 28.51 crore in its first five days. Baby John collected ₹ 11.25 crore on its first day of release and saw a sharp day from day two, barely picking up in the subsequent days. The report states that the Varun Dhawan-starrer had 16.76 per cent Hindi Occupancy on its first Sunday.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is faring much better than Baby John in comparison. The Allu Arjun-starrer collected ₹ 14.53 crore on Sunday, its third week in theatres. There were reports that several shows of Baby John were already called off in many theatres, and replaced with Marco- another action thriller that stars Unni Mukundan in the lead role.

More details

Baby John received mixed reviews upon release. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Baby John read, “Overall, there’s nothing much that makes Baby John stand out apart from the action. It’s watchable if you can sit through the boring songs, and the atrocious first half hour. PS- Please stop wasting Salman Khan for a cameo in every other film. Kitni baar use karoge, Bhai?"

Baby John also stars Sanya Malhotra and Jackie Shroff. Salman Khan also makes a cameo appearance in the film.