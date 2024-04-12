Bade Miyan Chote Miyan worldwide box office collection day 1: Film makes 33 cr. Is box office star Akshay Kumar back?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan worldwide box office collection day 1: Ali Abbas Zafar's buddy action movie starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has opened big globally. As per a press note issued by the film's team, the Eid release garnered a little above ₹33 crore globally on its opening day. (Also Read – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar film performs well, opens at over ₹15 crore) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan worldwide box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action movie earns ₹ 33.33 crore

Day 1 figures

As per the film's team, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned ₹33.33 crore across the world on Thursday. The release on the occasion of Eid helped the film register its presence globally. Back home, as per a report by Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned ₹15.5 crore. It had an overall 29.30% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. It clashed with Amit R Sharma's period football drama Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn, at the box office. The latter earned ₹7.1 crore at the domestic box office on Thursday.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Bharat fame. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sees Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Malayalam actor Prithiviraj Sukumaran plays the role of the antagonist Kabir in the movie. The film also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha.

The Hindustan Times review of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan states, “One thing BMCM has in abundance is swag, and it gets three times better each time Akshay, Tiger and Prithviraj appear on screen. Akshay knows his territory well, and watching him do action is always a visual treat and a delight for his fans. Sporting a moustache and being the matured half of the duo, he plays his age well though it's incredible to see him do this insane action at the age of 56."

