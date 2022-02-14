Badhaai Do box office weekend collection: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film makes 7.82 crore in 3 days

After a slow opening on February 11, Badhaai Do collections soared over the weekend and the Harshvardhan Kulkarni film has earned ₹7.82 crore in the first weekend of its release. The movie features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Badhaai Do earned a meagre ₹1.25 crore on the first day and the earnings rose on the next day. The film collected ₹2.72 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it earned ₹3.45 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures Monday morning. “#BadhaaiDo goes from strength to strength with each passing day... Records healthy total in the opening weekend, after a slow start [Day 1]... Covers lost ground on Day 2 and 3... #ValentinesDay [today] will benefit... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 7.82 cr. #India biz. #BadhaaiDo day-wise growth...Sat: +64.85% Sun: +26.84% .”

He added, "What's heartening is the fact that the growth has come in *without* the contribution of night shows at several places... It's a known fact that night shows contribute to a strong total, especially on Fri and Sat."

In the film, Rajkummar Rao essays the character of a closeted gay police officer Shardul Thakur, and Bhumi plays the role of a closeted lesbian PT teacher Suman Singh. Suman and Shardul get married to keep their conservative families at bay and protect their own partners.

Also read: Badhaai Do review: Rajkummar, Bhumi’s film is bold but could have been braver

Talking about her mother's reaction to her new film, Bhumi told ETimes in an interview, “Badhaai Do is about celebrating love and acceptance. We have taken the route of humour to talk about something that our society is uncomfortable addressing. I watched the film for the first time with my mother next to me. She is accepting of one’s choices, yet she has never seen me romance a person of the same gender. After we watched the film, I asked her if she felt different after seeing me romance a woman. She said not at all.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON