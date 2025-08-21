Badlapur 2 announced; Thama, Param Sundari get OTT home: All the takeaways from Prime Video-Maddock's mega deal

On Thursday, Prime Video's multi-year collaboration with Maddock Films could have slipped under the radar as ‘business news’ if not for some surprising hashtags in the announcement post on social media. Not only does the deal give the streaming giant worldwide-exclusive post-theatrical streaming rights to already-announced upcoming films like Thama and Param Sundari, but also to titles that were not announced before, such as a sequel to Badlapur. Badlapur 2 is on the way. The original starred Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Param Sundari and Thama to stream on Prime Video

As part of the deal, Prime Video will be the exclusive streaming home to Maddock Films’ slate of movies releasing theatrically between 2025 and 2027, the streamer said in a statement. The line-up includes romantic comedy Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, scheduled for theatrical release on August 29.

Thama, a new vampire movie featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as well as two yet-to-be-announced titles from Maddock’s horror-comedy universe are also part of the slate. The film is part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Other films from the universe, such as Stree 2, are already on Prime Video.

Badlapur and Shiddat sequels announced

Sequels to Maddock's past hits Shiddat and Badlapur, along with the Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis featuring Agastya Nanda, will also debut on Prime Video after their release in theatres.

Dinesh Vijan, founder and CEO of Maddock Films, said the partnership reflects a shared vision to take Indian storytelling to a global audience.

“We’ve always believed in telling stories that surprise, entertain, and resonate—and in working with partners who share that belief. Prime Video has consistently championed cinema that transcends languages, geographies, and formats. From our horror-comedy universe to our most beloved franchises, our endeavour has always been to create worlds that audiences love to revisit,” he added.

Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, Prime Video India, said the streaming service is committed to amplifying the reach of Indian cinema. “This multi-film slate not only builds on the unique and wildly popular horror-comedy universe and franchise sequels but also brings in a distinctive blend of creative originality and fresh storytelling that is synonymous with Maddock,” he said.