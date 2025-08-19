Thama Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna enjoy vampire romance, but Nawazuddin and Malaika steal the show

When it was announced that Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen romancing in a vampire love story titled Thama, fans were intrigued to know more. A lot of the excitement for this film stems from the other masterpieces in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, including gems such as Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022) and Stree 2 (2024). Well, after dropping the first look posters of Rashmika, Ayushmann and their co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui yesterday, makers have now unveiled the teaser, a brief glimpse into the World of Thama. Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama looks ‘bloody’ good so far. Snippets from Thama teaser

Thankfully, the teaser of Thama gives us a good look at the characters instead of a blink and miss glimpse. The one minute forty nine seconds long clip truly teases! It begins with Ayushmann Khurrana asking, “Reh paaogi mere bina, 100 saal tak?” It is refreshing to hear the actor’s voice after so long! This is followed by Rashmika Mandanna’s emotional, romantic response, “100 saal kya, ek pal ke liye bhi nahi.” We are then introduced to Rashmika, bending down as if to pounce, standing in the middle of a jungle. Her intense gaze is met by Ayushmann, leaning on a tree with bruises across his face. Later in the teaser we see him being attacked by a grizzly bear, followed by Rashmika and Ayushmann’s dance sequences and a sneak peek at Malaika Arora’s sultry item number. She looks too good to be true!

But the most fun scene comes towards the end, when we meet Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the king of darkness. He is sitting up on top of what looks like a pillar of an old haveli, looking down at his prey. With just one dialogue, Nawazuddin steals the show! We wish we got to see more of him. Well, netizens are thoroughly impressed by this teaser of the upcoming vampire romance. Lauding Thama, one netizen wrote, “This actually looks good. Rashmika ayushman and nawaz all fit perfectly, I m actually interested in how they will connect this story to stree verse, the Only universe worth existing now…,” whereas another fan gushed, “Last time i saw an Indian playing a vampire - it was Vivian Dsena as Abhay Raichand in Pyar ki ye ek Kahani on Star One. I enjoyed that a lot. Love the concept so seated for this film as well.” Another comment read, “Good cast, good music, surprisingly good visuals. Another blockbuster for maddock. Also this has a solo release, no clash. Maddock is on a golden streak,” while a fan shared, “Vampires & possible love story?! I'm in!”

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thama is set to release on Diwali 2025.