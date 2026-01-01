Search
Thu, Jan 01, 2026
Badshah cheers for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, urges fans to watch Ranveer Singh film over Avatar Fire and Ash

Santanu Das
Updated on: Jan 01, 2026 03:27 pm IST

Dhurandhar, the spy action drama, has emerged as the #1 film of 2025 in India, shattering box office records. Badshah has now shown his support for the film.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has continued to break new ground at the box office. The film is still earning in double digits ( 10+ crore net) at the domestic market and is reaching new heights overseas, even almost a month after its release. Now, singer Badshah has hyped the action spy thriller, and urged fans to watch the film over the Hollywood release, Avatar Fire and Ash.

Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar (left), a still from Avatar: Fire and Ash.
Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar (left), a still from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

What Badshah said about Dhurandhar

Badshah took to his X account and wrote, “If life gives you 3 hours 30 minutes, watch Dhurandhar, not Avatar.” In a separate post, he said, “Why is no one talking about the knight rider theme in the end credits scene of dhurandhar?” He replied to the post himself, and added, “No doubt @AdityaDharFilms is a geeky genius at so many levels.”

About Avatar and Dhurandhar

Avatar is the third instalment in the franchise directed by James Cameron. Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington lead the Avatar franchise, playing two parents forced to fight to protect their family and their planet. The third film introduces Oona Chaplin as a new antagonist. The first Avatar was released in 2009 and racked up $2.9 billion in global ticket sales. The Way of Water pulled in $2.3 billion. The fourth and fifth Avatar films are scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has already collected 1,000 crore worldwide at the box office and crossed the 700 crore mark domestically. It is a spy action thriller that tells the story of Hamza, an Indian spy played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in Pakistan’s Lyari to pass on information about their dealings with the ISI. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, along with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and others. The second part will release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Follow Us On