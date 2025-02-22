Barbara Mori would be ‘more than happy’ to do a Bollywood film 15 years after Kites; says she's a ‘different woman’ now

The Uruguayan-born Mexican actor and model Barbara Mori, who starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2010 film Kites, is ready for her Bollywood comeback. In an interview with Puja Talwar, she spoke about how she’s much more assured as an actor now than when she did the film. (Also Read: Hridhaan Roshan's resemblance to dad Hrithik Roshan leaves internet gushing: ‘Handsome papa ka handsome beta') Barbara Mori is a Mexican actor who starred opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kites.

Barbara Mori on Bollywood

When asked if she would like to work in an Indian film again, as Kites is her only Indian film, Barbara said, “If you invite me, I will be more than happy because we were in India last year with this film (Los Dos Hemisferios De Lucca aka Lucca’s World) and it was…going back to India, shooting there and filming there with a crew with all of you guys there. So I was like, very happy to be back. I would love to, just call me, please call me.”

She also joked that her co-star Juan Pablo Medina would “do a Bollywood movie with (her), dancing with (her).” Barbara also stated that ‘everything’ changed since she last worked in India, “Everything has changed…me as a woman, I am so different from when I was in India with Kites. Today, I can enjoy my life as an actress than I did before. Because I really suffered when I was acting in a set when I was younger. I enjoy myself more in the set and in life.”

About Barbara Mori

For the unversed, Barbara acted with Hrithik and Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu’s 2010 film Kites. The film tells the story of a wounded man on the run looking for his sweetheart in the Mexican desert. While she didn’t work in an Indian film after that, Barbara was last seen in the 2024 Spanish film Las Azules/Women in Blue. Lucca's World, which was released on Netflix, sees her play Bárbara Anderson, a mother of a child with cerebral palsy. The film is based on actual events.