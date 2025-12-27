Battle Of Galwan teaser: Salman Khan yells Bharat Mata Ki Jai as he leads Indian Army troops in epic last stand. Watch

Actor Salman Khan, on his birthday, has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. Taking to his YouTube channel, the actor shared the one-minute teaser of the war drama, which showed him as a brave Indian Army officer ready to take on the enemy. Battle Of Galwan teaser: Salman Khan in a still from the film.

Battle Of Galwan teaser

The teaser begins with Salman's voice delivering a speech as he prepares his soldiers on how to fight the enemy. The clip then shows him walking towards the enemy, with his soldiers standing alongside him. Next, he os seen holding on to a stick as the enemy charged towards them. The video ends with Salman's character hitting a person with the stick.

The teaser shows Salman's character looking grimly towards the oncoming enemy. The teaser showcases a glimpse of the harsh terrain and realities of high-altitude combat. It also features vocals by Stebin Ben and a background score by Himesh Reshammiya.

Battle of Galwan will release in theatres on April 17, 2026.

How the internet reacted to the teaser

Reacting to the teaser, a fan said, “Salman Khan is back in 2026 with a pure blockbuster movie.” A comment read, “Now this is called a comeback film.” A person commented, “Goosebumps only. What a film it is going to be!” A social media user wrote, “Battle of Galwan with Salman is going to be epic. Looking forward to it.”

About the Battle Of Galwan

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan promises to portray bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh and is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

What Salman had earlier said about the film

In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Salman had called the film "physically demanding". He had said, “It is physically demanding. Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that.”