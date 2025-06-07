Saanand Verma recalls Amitabh Bachchan being rude to him: ‘Pehle toh aise kar rahe the jaise janam janam ka rishta hai’

Actor Saanand Verma has worked in several films like Mardaani, Chhichhore, Raid and others. However, he is best known for his comic role in the television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Saanand opened up about his encounters with Amitabh Bachchan and revealed how he was once rude to him. (Also Read: Saanand Verma on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: What’s happening right now is his character assassination) Saanand Verma recalls Amitabh Bachchan behaving rude to him during ad shoot.

Saanand Verma recalls shooting KBC promo with Amitabh Bachchan

He recalled shooting a KBC promo with Big B and shared how warmly he behaved towards him. He said, "I have spoken to many stars, but I didn’t think much about them. But I felt Amitabh Bachchan’s aura when I was shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati’s promo. The first time I met him… he was like… I felt like I was Abhishek Bachchan. I felt like I was his son. Pehle toh aise kar rahe the jaise humara janam janam ka rishta hai (He was behaving as if we have a bond of many lifetimes). We spoke for three hours."

Saanand Verma recalls Amitabh Bachchan getting rude to him

However, the actor revealed that the superstar behaved coldly during their second meeting for an ad shoot and said, "The second time I met him to shoot an advertisement, he was very rude. After completing the shoot, I went and told him, ‘I consider myself very fortunate to be able to work with you twice.’ But he didn’t even look at me, he kept staring at a painting and said, ‘Bhagwan kare aapko tisbara mile' (May God give you a third chance also).” Saanand went on to say that no one is really friends in the industry and further agreed with Paresh Rawal's statement that people are only colleagues in the business.

About Saanand Verma

Saanand started his acting journey with the television show Lapataganj and made his Bollywood debut with Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani. He followed it up with appearances in several successful shows like CID, F.I.R., and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and films like Raid, Chhichhore, and Mission Raniganj, among others. He was most recently seen in the film Vijay 69, which also featured Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, and Mihir Ahuja in key roles.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the movie Vettaiyan. He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan and is scheduled to go on floors in December this year.