Bhagyashree recalls how Salman Khan stood by her during wedding with Himalaya Dasani: ‘There was no one from my side’

Bollywood actor Bhagyashree made her grand debut alongside Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Their on-screen chemistry contributed significantly to the film's success and catapulted them to stardom overnight. However, she soon left showbiz to get married. Bhagyashree recalls how naughty but protective Salman Khan was with her.

In a recent interview with Beauty By BiE, Bhagyashree opened up about her bond with Salman and revealed that when she got married, there was no one from her side of the family present, except Salman.

Bhagyashree on her bond with Salman Khan

Speaking about their bond on the Maine Pyar Kiya set, she said, “For me, Salman would be someone who always had my back. He was very protective. The kind of stardom that Salman has seen, I doubt any of the younger stars of today will be able to experience that kind of stardom, that kind of euphoria, which I think was similar to what it was like for Rajesh Khanna.”

As her parents objected to her marriage to Himalaya Dasani, the couple eloped, and the wedding turned into a lonely affair. Yet, Salman stood firmly by her side. Bhagyashree recalled, “When I decided to get married, there was no one from my side, and Salman was there throughout — and he was the last person to leave. That was very sweet, I did not expect that of him. I would say he was a very naughty boy, but he was very lovable.”

Bhagyashree and Himalaya tied the knot shortly after her Bollywood debut became a blockbuster in 1989. The couple now has two children, Abhimanyu Dasani and Avantika Dasani, both of whom have followed their parents into acting.

Bhagyashree and Salman Khan's upcoming projects

Bhagyashree will next be seen in Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Fardeen Khan, and is scheduled for release on 1 May 2026.

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19 and will next appear in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. The film is currently under production.