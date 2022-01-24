Bhagyashree wishes daughter Avantika Dassani on her 27th birthday: 'Humesha khush raho'

On Monday, actor Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani turned 27. Bhagyashree shared a series of pictures of herself with Avantika to wish her on her birthday.

Posting the photos, Bhagyashree wrote, “Daughters! When your heart walks outside of you, you can only hold your breath, cause your life is already taken flight. Happy birthday sweetheart @avantikadassani. May your dreams soar and you fly high. Humesha khush raho (Always stay happy).”

Actor Rohit Roy's wife Manasi Joshi Roy commented on the post and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday to dear Avantika. God bless her & May all her dreams come true.” Actor Poonam Dhillon wrote, “Happy birthday dearest Avantika.”

One fan commented, “Beauty like her Mum.” Another one said, “Beautiful Duo. Like mother like daughter.” While one wrote, “Thats a beautiful moment captured Happy Birthday Avantika. May all your dreams come true this year."

Bhagyashree made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with the commercially successful film Maine Pyaar Kiya, starring alongside Salman Khan. The film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and Bhagyashree received Filmfare Award for her role in the Best Female Debut category.

Bhagyashree later appeared in several independent films such as Shotru Dhongsho and Uthaile Ghoonghta Chand Dekhle. She was also seen in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Red Alert: The War Within and Seetharama Kalyana.

In 1990, Bhagyashree tied the knot with businessman Himalaya Dasani. The couple have two children, Abhimanyu Dasani and Avantika. In 2019, Abhimanyu bagged the Filmfare award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which was released in 2019.

