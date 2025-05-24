Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao's another dull opener, collects 6 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 1: Directed by Karan Sharma, the time loop comedy didn't perform very well on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, Bhool Chuk Maaf opened in theatres at just over ₹6 crore. The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. (Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf review: A tiring comedy where time loops, laughs lag and Rajkummar Rao hits refresh again) Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in a still from the film.

Bhool Chuk Maaf domestic box office collection

The film has collected ₹6.75 crore nett in India as per early estimates. Bhool Chuk Maaf had an overall 19.36% Hindi occupancy on Friday.

The film fared better than Rajkummar's last film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which earned ₹5.5 crore on day one of its release as per Sacnilk.com. However, it lagged much behind Rajkummar's blockbuster Stree 2, which minted ₹51.8 crore on day one, according to Sacnilk.com. Both films hit the theatres last year.

Bhool Chuk Maaf HT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Rajkummar needs to snap out of his small town fascination, and fast. Wamiqa is a relatively fresh face, and grasps the ‘papa ki pari’ hook well. Sanjay Mishra and Raghubeer Yadav fare well. Tanishk Baghchi’s music is okay when viewed in context on screen, but doesn’t stand out. Overall, Bhool Chuk Maaf, a time-loop comedy, ends up stuck in a loop of its own clichés. The only thing harder to escape than a time loop is Rajkummar’s contract with small-town scripts. It tries to be a comedy, flirts with a social message, and ends up being the cinematic equivalent of a WhatsApp forward — familiar, repetitive, and mildly amusing at best."

About Bhool Chuk Maaf

The film revolves around a soon-to-be-married man who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps reliving the day before his wedding. A few weeks before its release, Bhool Chuk Maaf found itself in the midst of a row. Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films had announced that the movie will skip its theatrical release on May 9 and get a digital release on Prime Video on May 16 due to the heightened security drills across the nation following Operation Sindoor.

The multiplex chain PVRINOX had moved the court challenging its producers' decision to release it on Prime Video directly. Later, PVRINOX Limited (PVRINOX), Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. (Maddock), and Amazon MGM Studios reached an understanding and the movie was released in theatres on May 23.