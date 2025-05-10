Bhool Chuk Maaf cannot be released directly on OTT, says Bombay HC upholding PVR Inox rights

On the morning of May 8, a day before Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf was supposed to release theatrically, the film’s producers Maddock Films announced that due to the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and the following events, the film will get a direct OTT release. A Bollywood Hungama report states that PVR Inox has decided to sue the production house for damages, and the Bombay High Court has restrained the film’s OTT release till the issue is solved. (Also Read: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf to skip big screen outing, to release on OTT on this date) Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi in a still from Bhool Chuk Maaf.

PVR Inox sues Maddock Films

PVR Inox is taken legal action against Maddock Films for damages of ₹60 crore for non-playability of Bhook Chuk Maaf, according to the publication. The multiplex chain also alleged that the decision was taken due to ‘poor advance booking’ and not the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Bombay HC granted ad-interim relief to the theatre giant, restraining the production house and its associates from releasing Bhool Chuk Maaf on any platform – including OTT – until the expiry of the 8-week holdback period following the theatrical release in India. The verdict came after PVR Inox moved the court with urgency after Maddock Films suddenly revoked their agreement a day ahead of the theatrical release date.

The theatre chain also argued that this was a clear breach of the agreement they signed with the production house on May 6, 2025. They also stated that 31 PVR theatres in Delhi had even commenced promotional activity for the film weeks in advance. But the production company argued that the 8-week holdback only applied if the film was released in cinemas, claiming they had the right to choose the release platform.

The court, however, firmly held that a direct-to-OTT strategy, while beneficial under current circumstances, was not a valid basis to walk away from the agreement, pointing out that a last-minute cancellation would harm the multiplex operator financially and damage their reputation, apart from customer trust.

What did Maddock Films say?

On May 8, Maddock Films released a statement: “In light of the recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16—only on Prime Video, worldwide. While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating the film with you in theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. Jai Hind.” The HC has listed the matter for further hearing on June 16.