Bhoot Police release date preponed, Saif-Arjun starrer will stream from September 10
- Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in prominent roles. It will release on September 10, a week ahead of its previous release date.
The makers of the upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police have preponed the film's release date. The film is now set to release on September 10, 2021, a week earlier than the previous release date.
Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including actors Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a poster of the film with the updated release date.
Along with the poster, he wrote the caption, "Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @disneyplushotstarvip. Stay tuned!"
Also read: Bhoot Police trailer: Saif Ali Khan plays a lustful desi ghostbuster in Disney+ Hotstar film with shades of Scooby Doo
Jacqueline also shared the update on her Instagram handle.
The forthcoming film, which will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.
The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10.