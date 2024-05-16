Bhumi Pednekar admits fitting to beauty standards affected her: ‘I struggled with feeling confident’

Today, actor Bhumi Pednekar has found a name for herself in Bollywood as well as the fashion world. But there was a time when she struggled with confidence because of the pressure to fit into certain beauty ideals. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar in Geneva for World Economic Forum: ‘My key focus area is rooting for sustainability’) Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhakshak.

In fact, the actor admitted that she turned to fashion to find her identity, which turned out to be a booster for her confidence.

Making fashion her statement of confidence

Opening up about it, Bhumi said, “When I was growing up, I struggled with feeling confident, especially because of the pressure to fit into certain beauty ideals. But instead of letting that define me, I turned to fashion as a form of self-discovery”.

“As I've gotten older, my relationship and understanding of beauty and fashion have evolved,” she added in a statement.

In recent times, Bhumi has been making noise for her fashion statements, and experimenting with her looks.

“It's not just about looking good anymore or following trends —it's about embracing my individuality, expressing my personality, and celebrating what makes me unique. Today, fashion and beauty are a medium through which I can express myself, my emotional canvas and my state of mind,” she shared.

Not willing to be boxed

The actor goes on to reveal that she is not chasing trends, but just having fun at playing dress up.

“I love experimenting. I just want to have fun with fashion and I think I’m doing this with all my heart which is why people are appreciating my fashion-forward turn. It is good when I can work both ends of the spectrum - from relatable to edgy fashion.” she said.

The actor, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, reveals people tried to box her, and fashion is what pulled her out of that zone.

Looking back at her journey, Bhumi recalled, “People tend to box someone and it happened to me too. In maximum films that I have done so far, I have played a girl from a small town and that has set the perception that I can look amazing being this girl next door.”

“I love that people like me that way. But my fashion turn is to shatter that perception and show people who I really am and how I want to be seen. I’m a young, confident Indian woman who is expressing herself through fashion and I’m enjoying the love that my looks are getting,” she shared.

Bhumi’s work report

Bhumi, known for starring in critically-acclaimed movies such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Badhaai Do, was last seen in Bhakshak. The film explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice.