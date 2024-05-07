Bhumi Pednekar in Geneva for World Economic Forum: ‘My key focus area is rooting for sustainability’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is all set to take a big step towards driving ‘actionable change’ in the world. She has joined global leaders in Geneva for the World Economic Forum, where she will be inducted as a Young Global Leader of the world. The actor says she is taking on the new role with a lot of responsibility to work towards creating a sustainable future. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar: I enjoy doing social dramas, I like having impact with my work) Actor Bhumi Pednekar is in Geneva to be inducted as a Young Global Leader of the world.

The actor, who has been an advocate for having more conversations around climate change, is one of the five Indians who have been chosen by the World Economic Forum to be a part of its Young Global Leaders (YGL) Community: The Class of 2024.

‘Proud to be a Young Global Leader’

The actor is elated to take on the new role, and said, “I’m proud to be a Young Global Leader from India at the World Economic Forum! This motivates me to dedicate every minute of my life for social good. This recognition is even more special because it comes on the eve of my 10th year in cinema next year!”

“I’m constantly inspired by interacting with change-makers from various parts of the world who are walking the talk to make a difference. This incredibly prestigious platform gives me the opportunity to connect to such brilliant minds and combine forces to leave behind a better world for our future generations,” she added. (Read: Bhumi Pednekar finds the term ‘female-led projects’ annoying: ‘I hate it from my gut’)

Talking about the responsibility that comes with it, she shared, “As an actor, entrepreneur and a climate warrior, I want to work towards actionable change. My key focus area is rooting for sustainability and I wish to mobilise as many people as possible in a bid to keep our planet healthy. I am looking forward to opportunities to collaborate, exchange ideas and drive meaningful impact on a global scale.”

More about the forum

In April, the international organisation released its list of nearly 90 changemakers under 40 who are shaping the future and accelerating positive change through their work across the fields of public health, economic development, technology and sustainability. At that moment, the World Economic Forum said the 2024 list is made up of a “remarkable group of rising stars from politics, business, civil society, the arts and academia”. (Read: Bhumi Pednekar among five Indians part of World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders Class of 2024)

Besides Bhumi, the list also includes Adwaita Nayar, CEO of Nykaa Fashion; Arjun Bhartia, Director at Jubilant Group; Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director at Vedanta Limited; and Sharad Vivek Sagar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dexterity Global.

Meanwhile, Bhumi is known for starring in critically-acclaimed movies such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Badhaai Do. She was last seen in Bhakshak. The film explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice.