Bhumi Pednekar on being trolled on social media: ‘If I listen to that one bad opinion then I have to be really stupid’
Protected by the veil of anonymity, online trolls often target celebrities and say the nastiest of things about them. Bhumi Pednekar admitted that when she started out in Bollywood, the negativity would get to her. However, over time, she realised that her happiness lay in her own hands.
Bhumi said that if she paid heed to the one negative comment among so many more compliments, she would be ‘really stupid’. She added that she has learnt to shrug off the trolling.
On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want, Bhumi said, “When I had started off, I would get affected by it because there are people that don't have the nicest things to say and you don't really understand the medium very well. You are like, 'Oh my God, why are people getting so personal?' But now, I don't really care. I have realised that my happiness depends on me.”
“If I listen to that one bad opinion then I have to be really stupid because I have ten people telling me really good things. Maybe early on, I tried looking for validation through my Instagram or social media but now I don't do it. I feel like our world is actually very large, especially for actors. When you see a film that does so well at the box office, it doesn't really tally with your social media numbers. Or vice versa. I don’t take it seriously,” she added.
Currently, Bhumi is shooting in Dehradun for Badhaai Do, a standalone sequel to 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. She will play a PT teacher in the film, which is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and also stars Rajkummar Rao as a cop. She has been sharing pictures from the sets on Instagram, introducing their characters, Sumi and Shardul.
