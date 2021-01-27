Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday, says she still gets ‘shocked’ when she calls herself his mother
Producer Ekta Kapoor is celebrating the second birthday of her son, Ravie. She dedicated a sweet Instagram post to him and called him her ‘turning point landmark gift’. Many of her industry colleagues also wished the little one in the comments section.
Sharing a happy selfie with Ravie, Ekta wrote, “Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli ! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked ( in a good way) n say ‘ I’m ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu.”
“Happy birthday my darling Ravie!!!! Hugs and kisses from Yash Roohi and me,” filmmaker and producer Karan Johar wrote, on behalf of his family. “Bless my Ravie, may he have all the happiness & success in the world,” actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani commented. “All my love to the lil munchkin. Happy happiest birthday,” actor Mouni Roy wrote.
Actor Tusshar Kapoor wished his nephew Ravie with a precious video. In the clip, Ekta could be heard telling her brother, “I have a feeling he loves you much more than he loves me.” She added, “You come to know when the child finds their own person. They have instincts, we don't. He knows his mama is a clean-hearted person.” She called it the ‘sweetest sight (she has) seen in the longest time’.
“#HappybirthdayRavie. My second born has turned two years old.....God bless you pudding! #angel #love #ravie #birthday,” Tusshar captioned the post.
Ekta welcomed Ravie through surrogacy in 2019. He is named after her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.
Announcing Ravie’s birth, Ekta had said in a statement, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday with sweet Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s mother makes vote appeal despite strained relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, he throws her in pool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas alleges Arshi blackmailed him, this video backs his claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta fights with Nikki Tamboli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya slams Vikas Gupta for taking names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Shehnaaz's birthday, her most hilarious moments from Bigg Boss house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 112: Vikas Gupta reveals he had debts of ₹1.8 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan says being broke wasn't the only reason he did Bigg Boss
- Eijaz Khan has said that going through financial difficulties wasn't the only reason that he did Bigg Boss 14; he also wanted to resurrect his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat lashes out at trolls saying she should see Aly Goni as her ‘son’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi Khan says she doesn't 'want to be an entertainer of Rakhi's standard'
- Arshi Khan said that there are different kinds of entertainers in the world, and she doesn't want to be the sort of entertainer that her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rakhi Sawant is.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat says her daughter ‘had no problems’ with her feelings for Aly Goni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Watch first promo of Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky pens romantic shayari, posts pics from Europe trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals his favourite nickname given by Pavitra Punia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox