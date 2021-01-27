IND USA
Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie.
Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday, says she still gets ‘shocked’ when she calls herself his mother

Ekta Kapoor penned a sweet note for her son, Ravie, on his second birthday. She welcomed him via surrogacy in 2019.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST

Producer Ekta Kapoor is celebrating the second birthday of her son, Ravie. She dedicated a sweet Instagram post to him and called him her ‘turning point landmark gift’. Many of her industry colleagues also wished the little one in the comments section.

Sharing a happy selfie with Ravie, Ekta wrote, “Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli ! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked ( in a good way) n say ‘ I’m ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu.”

“Happy birthday my darling Ravie!!!! Hugs and kisses from Yash Roohi and me,” filmmaker and producer Karan Johar wrote, on behalf of his family. “Bless my Ravie, may he have all the happiness & success in the world,” actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani commented. “All my love to the lil munchkin. Happy happiest birthday,” actor Mouni Roy wrote.


Actor Tusshar Kapoor wished his nephew Ravie with a precious video. In the clip, Ekta could be heard telling her brother, “I have a feeling he loves you much more than he loves me.” She added, “You come to know when the child finds their own person. They have instincts, we don't. He knows his mama is a clean-hearted person.” She called it the ‘sweetest sight (she has) seen in the longest time’.

“#HappybirthdayRavie. My second born has turned two years old.....God bless you pudding! #angel #love #ravie #birthday,” Tusshar captioned the post.


Ekta welcomed Ravie through surrogacy in 2019. He is named after her father, veteran actor Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Announcing Ravie’s birth, Ekta had said in a statement, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me.”

