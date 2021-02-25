IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao drop sweet 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video to announce Badhaai Do schedule wrap. Watch
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their 'Pawri' video,
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their 'Pawri' video,
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao drop sweet 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video to announce Badhaai Do schedule wrap. Watch

  • Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have completed a filming schedule of Badhaai Do. Announcing the wrap, the duo joined director Harshavardhan Kulkarni to make their own 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have wrapped a shoot schedule of their upcoming movie Badhaai Do. The actors joined the cast and crew of the movie to announce it was 'pawri' time. Bhumi took to her social media handle and shared a video in which director Harshavardhan Kulkarni introduced Bhumi's Sumi and Rajkummar's Shardul before they revealed their 'parwi.'

"Yeh Sumi hai, Yeh Shardul hai aur yeh humare director hai aur yahan Pawri ho rahe hai," the trio announced in the video. Bhumi shared the video on Instagram and said, "Where's the pawri tonight? On #BadhaaiDo sets! Schedule wrap hua hai. Badhaaiyaan toh banti hai na phir! #pawrihorahihai @JungleePictures @RajkummarRao #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial #SumanAdhikary."

Rajkummar shared the video on his social media account and said, "Pawri toh...Pawri toh...Pawri toh banti hai because it's a wrap for the Uttarakhand schedule of #BadhaaiDo!"

Also Read: Kangana on Tanu Weds Manu: 'I became only actress after Sridevi ji to do comedy'

Badhaai Do is a part of the same franchise as Badhaai Ho. The 2018 National Award-winning film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The new film sees Rajkummar essaying the role of a cop. The actor dons the uniform for the first time. He sports a moustache and has worked on his physique for the character. Bhumi plays the role of a PT teacher.

Talking about choosing the two stars, Harshavardhan told Mumbai Mirror, “Their characters are unique in that they incorporate comedy, certain goofiness and display some quirks. I could see only Raj and Bhumi playing them. And I’m confidence that the explosive chemistry between them will combust on screen.”

The schedule had the actors shooting in Mussoorie and Dehradun for almost two months. While Kulkarni helms the project, Badhaai Do is written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Apart from Badhaai Do, Rajkummar will soon be seen in Roohi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajkummar rao bhumi pednekar badhaai do

Related Stories

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao play the leads in Badhaai Do.
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao play the leads in Badhaai Do.
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar shares pic with Rajkummar Rao as Sumi and Shardul from Badhaai Do

By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Nivedita Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with Rajkummar Rao from the sets of their upcoming film, Badhaai Do. While she plays a PT teacher in the movie, he plays a cop.
READ FULL STORY
Rajkummar Rao plays a tough cop in Badhaai Do.
Rajkummar Rao plays a tough cop in Badhaai Do.
bollywood

Rajkummar Rao shares shirtless pic of physical transformation for Badhaai Do

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Rajkummar Rao is undergoing a major physical transformation for Badhaai Do. He took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo and revealed that it is currently ‘work in progress’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
At Manikarnika bash, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Bollywood celebs not speaking about political issues.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut mocks youths for not knowing Indian history, calls them 'monkeys'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut in a new tweet called a group of youths 'primitive monkeys' for getting answers on history and current affairs wrong.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
Old, autographed pics of Biswajit, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu and many other 60s stars go viral online.(Twitter)
bollywood

Priyanka amplifies viral tweet with old pics of yesteryear stars

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has amplified an author's tweet in which she'd shared pictures of yesteryear stars such as Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Biswajit, Sadhna, Saira Banu, Asha Parekh and Sunil Dutt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan pays a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan, and his wife Kareena Kapoor.
Sara Ali Khan pays a visit to her father Saif Ali Khan, and his wife Kareena Kapoor.
bollywood

Sara comes bearing gifts for Saif-Kareena's second baby, her new half-brother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • A video of actor Sara Ali Khan arriving with gifts for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby, has been shared online. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Time to Dance stars Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi in lead roles.
Time to Dance stars Isabelle Kaif and Sooraj Pancholi in lead roles.
bollywood

Time to Dance trailer: Isabelle Kaif, Sooraj Pancholi find love through dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:22 PM IST
  • Time to Dance trailer continues the Indian dance film tradition of telling an engaging tale through a performing art form. Watch Isabelle Kaif in her debut role as Sooraj Pancholi makes a comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan with Anaita Shroff Adajania.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan with Anaita Shroff Adajania.
bollywood

Kareena wishes Anaita Shroff on birthday but with a sassy comment for Saif

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet birthday wish for her friend and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania on Instagram. She shared her photo with Saif Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their 'Pawri' video,
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their 'Pawri' video,
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao drop their Badhaai Do wrap 'Pawri' video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao have completed a filming schedule of Badhaai Do. Announcing the wrap, the duo joined director Harshavardhan Kulkarni to make their own 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
Babil has been posting old pictures of his father, Irrfan Khan on Instagram.
bollywood

Babil says he still sees dad Irrfan in his dreams: 'I’d rather keep dreaming'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Irrfan Khan's son Babil is missing him a lot. Ever since the actor's death in April last year, Babil has regularly been sharing with his followers just how much he thinks about him all the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in as till from Tanu Weds Manu song.
Kangana Ranaut in as till from Tanu Weds Manu song.
bollywood

Kangana on Tanu Weds Manu: 'I became only actress after Sridevi ji to do comedy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has spoken about her experience working on Tanu Weds Manu 10 years ago. The actor said that she thought she would make Aanand L Rai's career with the movie but he made her's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Richa Chadha was seen in the recently released film Madam Chief Minister.
Actor Richa Chadha was seen in the recently released film Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Richa Chadha shares Aishwarya-Salman song after getting fuel tank filled

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Richa Chadha has shared a song featuring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan to express her sorrow on paying a huge price for getting her fuel tank filled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Raveena Tandon started her film career with Pathhar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991.
Actor Raveena Tandon started her film career with Pathhar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991.
bollywood

30 years of Raveena Tandon| ‘I am in this industry by default, I never wanted to become an actor’

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Actor Raveena Tandon, who started her career 30 years ago with Salman Khan in Pathhar Ke Phool, recalls how acting happened for her, and the secret to her staying relevant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia's work praised, SS Rajamouli calls it 'impressive'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser was unveiled on Wednesday and praising Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work were a number of their industry friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanya Malhotra plays a widow in Pagglait.
Sanya Malhotra plays a widow in Pagglait.
bollywood

Pagglait teaser: Sanya can't seem to care about husband's death in quirky comedy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Sanya Malhotra has shared the teaser for her upcoming new comedy. Pagglait stars her as a woman who just cannot seem to care about her husband's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture on Instagram.
Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Malaika Arora gives Run Lola Run twist to old shoot, Katrina Kaif reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from one of her old photoshoots which had her running barefoot in between two fields.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
bollywood

Parineeti says her college pics terrify her, Shahid Kapoor turns 40

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:44 AM IST
From Parineeti Chopra talking about her earlier days when she was on the heavier side to Shahid Kapoor turning forty, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aanand L Rai marks 10 years of Tanu Weds Manu.
Aanand L Rai marks 10 years of Tanu Weds Manu.
bollywood

10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Aanand L Rai thanks fans for giving him his identity

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:40 AM IST
  • It has been 10 years since Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan-starrer Tanu Weds Manu released on the big screen. On the occasion, director Aanand L Rai penned a note of gratitude, thanking fans for his "Woh Tanu weds Manu wala Aanand Rai" identity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac