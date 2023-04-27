Bhumi Pednekar rocks dramatic saree, Janhvi Kapoor goes green on red carpet. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities stepped out in their most glamorous avatar for two award events in Mumbai on Wednesday. Among them were Janhvi Kapoor in a panelled mint green gown, and Bhumi Pednekar in a shimmery saree gown. Rakul Preet Singh too made an impact in a racy black gown. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor teases Varun Dhawan on birthday, reveals why ‘things get weird’ Rakul Preet Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar at various events on Wednesday. (Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor sported a messy hair look and minimal makeup as she walked the red carpet at the GQ event in a halter mint green gown. She also shared closeup pictures of herself on Instagram Stories. She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal and as a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also signed her Telugu debut with Jr NTR.

Janhvi Kapoor in green. (Varinder Chawla)

Rakul Preet Singh too grabbed attention in a dramatic black gown with a top front and side slit. She was spotted at the Elle Social Responsibility award, where she also talked about her sustainable reusable diaper brand. She was seen in the ZEE5 film Chhatriwali this year and has multiple films in her kitty. Among them are Meri Patni Ka Remake and two Tamil films including Indian 2 and Ayalaan.

Rakul Preet Singh in black. (Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi too looked stunning in her silver high-neck saree gown with long sleeves at the same event. She also read out a pledge to use reusable bags and containers as she was honoured with an award. She said she already uses reusable bags and containers.

Bhumi Pednekar chose shimmer for the night. (Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza in black. (Varinder Chawla)

Kalki Koechlin and Mrunal Thakur at different events. (Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza also wowed in a sheer black top and pants at the Elle event. She talked about environment and climate change at the event. Both Dia and Bhumi were recently seen in Anubhav Sinha's black and white film, Bheed. It told the story of the struggles faced by lakhs of people during the first lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON