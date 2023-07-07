Bhumi Pednekar, rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria step out for dinner; twin in black. See pics

Bhumi Pednekar was once again spotted with rumoured boyfriend Yash Kataria in Mumbai on Thursday. They stepped out with Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar and their other friends for a dinner outing. While Bhumi and Samiksha posed for the paparazzi, Yash tried to keep away from the cameras. Also read: Bhumi Pednekar spotted with rumoured boyfriend at airport, know more about him Yash Kataria and Bhumi Pednekar spotted on a dinner outing. (Varinder Chawla)

All of them were dressed in black for the dinner outing. Bhumi was in a mid-length dress with a thigh-high slit. She also carried a jacket. Samiksha was in a latex shirt and matching pants. Yash too was in a black T-shirt and blue denims. He also wore sunglasses.

Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria at a restaurant on Thursday. (Varinder Chawla)

Few days back, Bhumi and Yash were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Both of them tried to keep a low profile and walked separately to the parking area. None of them has confirmed their linkup rumors.

Who is Yash Kataria

Yash is a builder and has friends in the industry like Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and others. Bhumi, Arjun Kapoor, Aryan Khan follow Yash on Instagram but his profile is private. Yash is also among Bhumi's followers on her Instagram. He was also spotted seeing off Bhumi at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception in February.

Bhumi Pednekar on relationships, marriage

In a 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, Bhumi had said she has dated many boys earlier but she was naïve and immature then. “I am a modern day girl and of course I have dated many guys. But in all honesty, I was a child, so immature and naive. Everything was so frivolous and I’m not a bitter person. I’m friends with all my exes, as they were all friends. I feel these are the experiences that turn into the person you are.”

On the question of marriage, she had said, “Fortunately, I come from a family where we were told ‘you are not getting married till you are successful.’ So, I have no family pressure and everyone is very chilled out and would never put me in a situation where I’d be asked to be with somebody or get married."

Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Mishra's film Afwaah, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi and Sumeet Vyas. She will now be seen in The Lady Killer, Meri Patni Ka Remake and Bhakshak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail