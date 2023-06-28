Bhumi Pednekar spotted with rumoured boyfriend at airport, know more about him

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The mystery man is Yash Kataria, a builder who is friends with other Bollywood celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and others as well. The two were linked together after they were spotted at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai. Also read: Bhumi Pednekar backs same-sex marriage in India, says she's 'an ally of the community' Bhumi Pednekar (right) and her rumoured boyfriend at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Viral Bhayani)

Bhumi and Yash at Mumbai airport

A paparazzo shared a video of Bhumi and Yash from the airport. It shows Bhumi making her way to the parking lot while keeping a low profile. Yash is also seen walking separately on his way to the car. The two are then sitting in the same car in the parking lot. While Bhumi is seen in a black sweatshirt and white track pants, Yash is seen in a graphic white T-shirt and blue denims.

Many tried to pass negative comments about Bhumi. However, one of her fans said in her defense: “People need to get it straight that not everyone falls for looks and money ..there is a thing called understanding, vibes matching … real gold diggers and opportunity seekers assembled here.” A fan also wrote, “I think they look good as a couple.”

Who is Yash Kataria?

According to a DNA report, Yash was spotted seeing off Bhumi at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception. The video was however deleted from the internet later. Bhumi and Yash follow each other on Instagram. Yash is a builder.

Bhumi's films

Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Misha's Afwaah. Before that, she was seen in Bheed and Govinda Naam Mera.

Bhumi will next be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in The Ladykiller. The film chronicles the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty' as they embark on a whirlwind romance. She also has a romantic comedy titled Meri Patna Ka Remake, alongside Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh. She has one more film titled Bhakshak in her kitty.

Bhumi on her choice of roles

Bhumi is known for her variety of roles. She said in an interview last month that she is not in any race. She told ANI, “I will never fall into the rut of following the norm to be a leading lady in this industry. I'm aware that I'm a deviation from the rule as to how leading ladies have been on screen and I love that. People will only remember me for the work that I do on screen. So, it is very important for me to pick the films that I feel in my gut is trying to say something new or aiming to do something extremely disruptive.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON