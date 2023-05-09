Bhumi Pednekar backs same-sex marriage in India, says she's 'an ally of the community'

Bhumi Pednekar won her third Filmfare Award for her performance in Badhaai Do (2022). She picked up the Best Actress (Critics) trophy playing Suman, physical education teacher and a lesbian who marries a policeman Shardul (Rajkummar Rao), who is gay. Both are hiding their true selves from their families. The actor came out in support of same-sex marriage which is currently being debated at the Supreme Court in India. She stated she was an ally of the community and said we should not have any biases on others' lives. (Also read: Afwaah review: Real and relatable political drama will push you to rethink what you trust online) Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the film Afwaah directed by Sudhir Mishra.

This was Bhumi's second Best Actress (Critics) trophy; she previously won it for her role in Sonchiriya (2019). She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in 2016 for her first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. After winning the award for Badhaai Do, Bhumi had also posted on Instagram that the film's team stood by their queer friends and hoped that the film contributed into making this world a fair and equal place for all.

In an interview with ETimes after her Filmfare win, Bhumi stated, "I just feel love is love and as individuals we should all have equality in every aspect of life. I feel God made us from the same thread and it is not up to us to have biases and pass judgements on what somebody's life deserves to be. I'm an ally of the community."

She also added, "Winning the Filmfare is more like a personal victory but the love the film got as a whole is a victory for the community. The success and love the film has received makes you realise that our country is changing and our cinema is part of the changing narrative like in so many of my other films in the past. Badhaai Do is an extremely important film for me, as I have a part of my soul attached to it, given that I have so many friends who are from the LGBTQIA+ community. I got a chance to represent them in a small way and it makes me feel that I'm part of the solution to their challenges."

Earlier this year, Bhumi was seen in the films Bheed and Afwaah. She also has the features, Bhakshak, The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, both with Arjun Kapoor, due to be released later this year.

