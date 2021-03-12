Samiksha Pednekar plays demure modern bride in sequinned Manish Malhotra

Samiksha Pednekar's claim to fame may be her actor sister Bhumi Pednekar, but the lawyer by profession has managed to rake up quite a social media following and a legion of fans for herself despite her lack of celebrity status. Recently photos of Samiksha were posted on celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri's page and the younger Pednekar looked stunning in different pieces from Bollywood's ace couturier Manish Malhotra's recent collection. Tanya had previously shared glimpses of Samiksha to her feed dubbing her the "modern-day bride" who "wants to personalise every aspect of her wedding - from the outfit to the decor to matching accessories with utmost perfection!" Samiksha played mused for Tanya's bridal styling services, as well as for the stylist's curation of bridal trends of 2021.





In the many photos shared by Tanya, Samiksha looked ever the radiant, modern bride as she donned on various outfits by designer Manish Malhotra. In one photograph she donned on a sequinned saree in a subtle green colour, a matching plain sleeveless blouse and minimal diamond jewellery for accessoring the look. Samiksha completed her look with minimal nude make-up and dazzling mauve lids to add an interesting twist to the otherwise subtle look. Tanya captioned the image, "All glam, everything! Samiksha Pednekar stuns in a sequinned green Manish Malhotra saree, ideal for a celebration in the day or night."

Tanya also shared pictures of Samiksha in a stunning, sequinned two-toned lehenga by Manish Malhotra, the stylist described lehengas as 'timelessly glam with their understated classic appeal'. Samiksha looked breathtaking with her hair cascading down her shoulders in the gold and blush pink number with its two-toned sequinned blouse, heavily embroidered lehenga and tulle dupatta with a stunning border to match the rest of the ensemble. Samiksha once again went for a muted, earthy toned make-up look as her stunning outfit didn't require much else.