Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha has had enough, shuts down trolls accusing them of getting plastic surgery

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar gave it back to trolls in her recent Instagram post. Samiksha had posted a video of the two of them doing a fun makeup video but soon, there were a bunch of negative comments about both of them getting the same plastic surgeon. Check out how Samiksha responded to these comments. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar finds the term ‘female-led projects’ annoying: ‘I hate it from my gut’) Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar in a new Instagram video.

Samiksha replies to negative comments

On Sunday, Samiksha shared an Instagram video where she was seen applying lipstick in front of the camera along with Bhumi. They smiled for the camera for a few seconds, looking similar to each other. “me and my best friend (star emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

One user commented, “This is what happens we have the same surgeon, we can't differentiate both of them.” To this, Samiksha hit back by saying, “Or same parents? Maybe?” Another user commented, “Life in plastic it's so fantastic (laughing face emoticon).” Samiksha responded to this comment by saying, “what plastic?”

More reactions

Meanwhile, there were some fans who also commented how similar they look and called them beautiful. “But who is Bhumi?? I am totally confused. Aap log ke shoot me bhi proxy marte ho (Do you apply proxy during shoots)?” asked a fan. “Haha maybe!” replied Samiksha. “Your parents lied to you. You're actually twins,” said a fan. “Even I think so,” she said in response.

Bhumi was last seen in Bhakshak. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production and explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. In Bhakshak, Bhumi played a journalist looking into a case of sexual assault of children at a girl's shelter home.

