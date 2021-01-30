Here are top entertainment news stories:

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla upset with Rakhi’s antics, tells Salman Khan ‘if this is entertainment, I want to go'

The Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar will see Abhinav Shukla getting upset and emotional as he wants to discuss Rakhi Sawant's behaviour but host Salman Khan show no interest.

Hrithik Roshan praises Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao's performance in The White Tiger: 'Take a bow'

Priyanka Chopra's latest release, The White Tiger, has been winning praise from across the world, and now her Agneepath co-star Hrithik Roshan has review of the Ramin Bahrani film.

Bridgerton is Netflix's 'biggest series ever', clocks 82 million households

Online streamer Netflix recently announced that the show Bridgerton is its "biggest series ever." Netflix on Thursday revealed that the series has been watched by 82 million households around the globe within the first 28 days of its release. The show's views have surpassed Netflix's own projections of 63 million households.

Ranveer Singh might not get it, but Deepika Padukone continues to do her own grocery shopping. See pic, video

Actor Deepika Padukone on Friday was spotted grocery shopping in Mumbai. The actor recently revealed that despite a team at her service, she prefers doing her chores, as that is how she has always functioned.

Zack Snyder reveals Justice League release date; it's right around the corner

Zack Snyder's Justice League, the four-hour director's cut of the superhero epic that released to poor critical and commercial reception in 2017, will debut on the HBO Max streaming service on March 18.

